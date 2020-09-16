JUST IN
Business Standard

Sakthi Finance standalone net profit rises 14.83% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.08% to Rs 40.30 crore

Net profit of Sakthi Finance rose 14.83% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 40.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 39.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales40.3039.87 1 OPM %74.1471.51 -PBDT4.284.18 2 PBT3.223.26 -1 NP2.402.09 15

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 09:30 IST

