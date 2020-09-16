Sakthi Finance standalone net profit rises 14.83% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.08% to Rs 40.30 crore

Net profit of Sakthi Finance rose 14.83% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 40.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 39.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.40.3039.8774.1471.514.284.183.223.262.402.09

