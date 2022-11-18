Kesar Petroproducts standalone net profit declines 93.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 49.09% to Rs 21.17 croreNet profit of Kesar Petroproducts declined 93.59% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 49.09% to Rs 21.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.1741.58 -49 OPM %6.756.23 -PBDT1.653.13 -47 PBT0.141.62 -91 NP0.101.56 -94
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU