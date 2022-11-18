Kesar Petroproducts standalone net profit declines 93.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 49.09% to Rs 21.17 crore

Net profit of Kesar Petroproducts declined 93.59% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 49.09% to Rs 21.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.21.1741.586.756.231.653.130.141.620.101.56

