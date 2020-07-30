Kewal Kiran Clothing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.82 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit declines 21.67% in the March 2020 quarter
Sandesh Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Girl students in Coimbatore donate hair for cancer patients
Delhi HC exempts lawyers from wearing coats, gowns, sherwani during pandemic
VIP Clothing reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 93.64% to Rs 7.01 croreNet loss of Kewal Kiran Clothing reported to Rs 8.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 14.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 93.64% to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 110.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.01110.19 -94 OPM %-230.5320.39 -PBDT-12.4722.05 PL PBT-14.2319.63 PL NP-8.8214.14 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU