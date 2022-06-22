Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Lyka Labs Ltd, Megastar Foods Ltd, Adroit Infotech Ltd and Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 June 2022.

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd soared 14.17% to Rs 54.8 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 40831 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3224 shares in the past one month.

Lyka Labs Ltd surged 9.99% to Rs 115.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18431 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12898 shares in the past one month.

Megastar Foods Ltd spiked 9.97% to Rs 167.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4364 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2747 shares in the past one month.

Adroit Infotech Ltd spurt 9.93% to Rs 12.84. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37921 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15609 shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR jumped 9.83% to Rs 22.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 85000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6717 shares in the past one month.

