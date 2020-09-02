Keynote Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

R S Software (India) Ltd, Talbros Automotive Components Ltd, Trejhara Solutions Ltd and Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 September 2020.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd crashed 7.91% to Rs 37.25 at 14:04 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 260 shares in the past one month.

R S Software (India) Ltd tumbled 6.03% to Rs 18.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4817 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9722 shares in the past one month.

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd lost 5.71% to Rs 118.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1319 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12562 shares in the past one month.

Trejhara Solutions Ltd plummeted 5.62% to Rs 9.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4094 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3500 shares in the past one month.

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 152.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3183 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4837 shares in the past one month.

