Financials shares ease

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 30.56 points or 0.57% at 5371.48 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Bank of India (down 3.44%), Canara Bank (down 2.19%),AAVAS Financiers Ltd (down 2.12%),Muthoot Finance Ltd (down 2.11%),Axis Bank Ltd (down 2.11%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (down 2.09%), Max Financial Services Ltd (down 2.03%), Muthoot Capital Services Ltd (down 1.91%), Karnataka Bank Ltd (down 1.82%), and State Bank of India (down 1.77%).

On the other hand, CSB Bank Ltd (up 7.2%), Max Ventures and Industries Ltd (up 4.58%), and Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (up 4.29%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 21.45 or 0.06% at 38922.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 10.6 points or 0.09% at 11480.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 175.85 points or 1.22% at 14589.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 46.09 points or 0.94% at 4946.31.

On BSE,1401 shares were trading in green, 1118 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

