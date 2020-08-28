Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit declines 97.20% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit declines 63.23% in the March 2020 quarter
Techno Electric & Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 88.84% in the March 2020 quarter
IndiGrid to acquire Jhajjar KT Transco and Techno Electric & Engineering Company
Shree Salasar Investments consolidated net profit rises 112.50% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 61.37% to Rs 63.17 croreNet profit of Salasar Techno Engineering declined 97.20% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 61.37% to Rs 63.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 163.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales63.17163.51 -61 OPM %7.6510.23 -PBDT1.8512.40 -85 PBT0.4911.19 -96 NP0.207.15 -97
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU