JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

ARSS Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 21.45 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit declines 97.20% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 61.37% to Rs 63.17 crore

Net profit of Salasar Techno Engineering declined 97.20% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 61.37% to Rs 63.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 163.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales63.17163.51 -61 OPM %7.6510.23 -PBDT1.8512.40 -85 PBT0.4911.19 -96 NP0.207.15 -97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 09:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU