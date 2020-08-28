Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit declines 97.20% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 61.37% to Rs 63.17 crore

Net profit of Salasar Techno Engineering declined 97.20% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 61.37% to Rs 63.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 163.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.63.17163.517.6510.231.8512.400.4911.190.207.15

