Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 16.51 points or 0.93% at 1754.26 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, DLF Ltd (up 2.46%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.38%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.86%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.8%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 2.35%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.06%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.41%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 21.45 or 0.06% at 38922.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 10.6 points or 0.09% at 11480.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 175.85 points or 1.22% at 14589.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 46.09 points or 0.94% at 4946.31.

On BSE,1401 shares were trading in green, 1118 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

