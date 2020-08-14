JUST IN
Business Standard

Keynote Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.23 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 229.38% to Rs 5.27 crore

Net profit of Keynote Financial Services reported to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 229.38% to Rs 5.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.271.60 229 OPM %72.30-29.38 -PBDT3.85-0.48 LP PBT3.68-0.67 LP NP3.23-0.81 LP

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 14:46 IST

