Khadim India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.88 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Khadi and Village Industries' turnover touches record Rs 88,887 cr in FY-20
Rajasthan making khadi masks
KVIC exploring possibility to use PMEGP electronic units for manufacturing ventilators
Mandatory for govt depts to make 20 pc handloom purchase from KVIC, registered weavers
KVIC to start Khadi spinning, weaving centre in Arunachal Pradesh village
-
Sales decline 23.44% to Rs 158.22 croreNet loss of Khadim India reported to Rs 19.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.44% to Rs 158.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 206.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 31.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 21.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.42% to Rs 771.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 799.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales158.22206.67 -23 771.87799.18 -3 OPM %-5.334.50 -3.957.12 - PBDT-14.666.79 PL 7.8551.64 -85 PBT-25.442.16 PL -34.0833.20 PL NP-19.881.20 PL -31.2721.17 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU