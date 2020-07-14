Wipro consolidated net profit rises 0.12% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.34% to Rs 14913.10 crore

Net profit of Wipro rose 0.12% to Rs 2390.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2387.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.34% to Rs 14913.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14716.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.14913.1014716.1021.3820.013710.503567.503095.303072.202390.402387.60

