Wipro consolidated net profit rises 0.12% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Wipro consolidated net profit declines 6.34% in the March 2020 quarter
Wipro consolidated net profit declines 2.17% in the December 2019 quarter
Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation commit Rs 1,125 cr to tackle COVID-19 crisis
Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation commit Rs 1,125 crore to tackle COVID-19 crisis
Wipro standalone net profit rises 37.82% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 1.34% to Rs 14913.10 croreNet profit of Wipro rose 0.12% to Rs 2390.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2387.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.34% to Rs 14913.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14716.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14913.1014716.10 1 OPM %21.3820.01 -PBDT3710.503567.50 4 PBT3095.303072.20 1 NP2390.402387.60 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU