Wipro consolidated net profit rises 0.12% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.34% to Rs 14913.10 crore

Net profit of Wipro rose 0.12% to Rs 2390.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2387.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.34% to Rs 14913.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14716.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14913.1014716.10 1 OPM %21.3820.01 -PBDT3710.503567.50 4 PBT3095.303072.20 1 NP2390.402387.60 0

First Published: Tue, July 14 2020. 16:49 IST

