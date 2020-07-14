Natraj Proteins reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Natraj Proteins standalone net profit rises 193.75% in the December 2019 quarter
Sarda Proteins reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Sebi levies total Rs 20 lakh fine on Delware Polymers, Natraj Capital and Credit
Nirbhaya case: SC to hear on Friday Centre's appeal challenging HC verdict on hanging of convicts
Sarda Proteins reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 4.26% to Rs 37.08 croreNet loss of Natraj Proteins reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.26% to Rs 37.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 70.43% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.19% to Rs 154.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 190.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales37.0838.73 -4 154.13190.72 -19 OPM %1.833.95 -2.933.15 - PBDT-0.181.02 PL 0.962.01 -52 PBT-0.340.85 PL 0.331.36 -76 NP-0.250.80 PL 0.341.15 -70
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU