Smartlink Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.40 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 51.42% to Rs 14.15 croreNet loss of Smartlink Holdings reported to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 51.42% to Rs 14.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.39% to Rs 75.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 106.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales14.1529.13 -51 75.16106.45 -29 OPM %-20.2810.88 --7.422.46 - PBDT-3.333.94 PL -7.502.79 PL PBT-4.183.29 PL -10.520.14 PL NP-4.401.20 PL -13.98-2.83 -394
