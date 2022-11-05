JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shipping Corporation records 49% YoY drop in Q2 PAT
Business Standard

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 39.60% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 27.53% to Rs 276.86 crore

Net profit of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 39.60% to Rs 17.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.53% to Rs 276.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 217.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales276.86217.09 28 OPM %11.3319.05 -PBDT26.0638.36 -32 PBT23.5936.29 -35 NP17.0528.23 -40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 13:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU