Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 39.60% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.53% to Rs 276.86 croreNet profit of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 39.60% to Rs 17.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.53% to Rs 276.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 217.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales276.86217.09 28 OPM %11.3319.05 -PBDT26.0638.36 -32 PBT23.5936.29 -35 NP17.0528.23 -40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU