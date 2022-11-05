Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 39.60% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.53% to Rs 276.86 crore

Net profit of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 39.60% to Rs 17.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.53% to Rs 276.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 217.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.276.86217.0911.3319.0526.0638.3623.5936.2917.0528.23

