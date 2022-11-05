Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 8.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.61% to Rs 11150.57 croreNet profit of Power Grid Corporation of India rose 8.11% to Rs 3650.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3376.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.61% to Rs 11150.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10266.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales11150.5710266.98 9 OPM %83.9985.43 -PBDT7377.037162.86 3 PBT4059.723968.30 2 NP3650.163376.38 8
