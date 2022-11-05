Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 8.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.61% to Rs 11150.57 crore

Net profit of Power Grid Corporation of India rose 8.11% to Rs 3650.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3376.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.61% to Rs 11150.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10266.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.11150.5710266.9883.9985.437377.037162.864059.723968.303650.163376.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)