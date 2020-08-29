Kharif Acreage Rises More Than 7% On Year

According to latest Agri Ministry data, as on 28.08.2020, the total Kharif crops has been sown on 1082.22 lakh ha area against 1009.98 lakh hectare (ha) area during the corresponding period of last year, thus, increasing by 7.15% compared to corresponding period of last year in the country.

The data showed that about 389.81 lakh ha area has been covered under rice as compared to 354.41 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year, marking a jump of 10.16%. Area under Pulses stood at 134.57 lakh ha area coverage under pulses as compared to 128.65 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year, up 4.60%

In Coarse Cereals, about 176.89 lakh ha area is under coverage as compared to 172.49 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year, rising around 2.90%. Oilseeds acreage stood at about 193.29 lakh ha area as compared to 170.99 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year, growing by 12.86%.

Sugarcane acreage stood at 52.29 lakh ha as compared to 51.68 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year, up 1.18%.

About 6.97 lakh ha area coverage under jute & mesta as compared to 6.86 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year, up 1.60%.

In Cotton, the acreage stood at about 128.41 lakh ha as compared to 124.90 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year, up 2.81%.

