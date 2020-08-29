Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 Series VI Set To Be Opened Up

The Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 (Series VI) will be opened for the period August 31- September 04, 2020 with Settlement date September 08, 2020. The issue price of the Bond during the subscription period shall be '5,117 (Rupees Five thousand One hundred Seventeen only) - per gram, as also published by RBI in their Press Release dated August 28,2020.

Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow discount of '50 (Rupees Fifty only) per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode. For such investors the issue price of Gold Bond will be '5,067 (Rupees Five thousand Sixty Seven only) per gram of gold.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)