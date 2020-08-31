JUST IN
ASEAN Countries Reaffirm Commitment To Take Collective Actions In Mitigating Impact Of Covid-19
RBI Launches September 2020 Round Of Consumer Confidence Survey

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been regularly conducting Consumer Confidence Survey (CCS). The September 2020 round of the survey is now being launched. The survey seeks qualitative responses from households, regarding their sentiments on general economic situation, employment scenario, price level, households' income and spending.

The survey is conducted regularly in 13 cities, viz., Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram. The survey covers approximately 5,400 respondents across 13 cities. The results of this survey provide useful inputs for monetary policy.

