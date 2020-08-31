Unlock 4 Guidelines Offer Further Relaxation, Metro Services Set To Resume

The central government announced a fresh set of guidelines for unlock 4 as the country prepared to ease the extended lockdown in a graded manner yet again. The government has allowed eventual resumption of metro services from September 7 and also notified the return of up to 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to schools outside containment zones from September 21. While cinema halls, swimming pools and other recreational spaces will remain closed, the government has permitted the reopening of open air theatres.

Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 people. Strict measures including mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing and thermal scanning provisions will have to be observed. In the fourth stage of the government's phase-wise post-coronavirus lockdown reopening, states will no longer be permitted to impose lockdowns outside containment zones without the Centre's permission.

