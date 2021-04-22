Reserve Money Jumps 1.1% On Week

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up by 0.5% on the week to stand at Rs 28.99 lakh crore as on April 16, 2021. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money jumped by 1.1% on the week at Rs 35.47 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose 15.7% on a year ago basis compared to 14.5% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has edged up by 1.4% so far while the reserve money has increased by 1.6%.

