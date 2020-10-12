Kharif Crop Procurement Continues At Good Pace

With the commencement of Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21, Government continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at its MSP from farmers as per its existing MSP Schemes. Paddy Procurement for Kharif 2020-21 has gained momentum with increase in the quantum of procurement in procuring States and start of purchase in some new States. Food Corporation of India along with other Government agencies has, upto 10.10.2020, procured over 37.92 LMT Paddy with a total MSP outflow of Rs 7159.39 Crores to more than 3.22 Lac farmers.

Further, based on the proposal from the States, approval was accorded for procurement of 30.70 LMT of Pulse and Oilseeds for Kharif Marketing Season 2020 for the States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Further, sanction for procurement of 1.23 LMT of Copra (the perennial crop) for the State of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala was also given.

Upto 10.10.2020, the Government through its Nodal Agencies has procured 459.60 MT of Moong having MSP value of Rs 3.33 crores benefitting 326 farmers in Tamil Nadu and Haryana. Similarly, 5089 MT of copra having MSP value of Rs 52.40 crore has been procured benefitting 3961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. In respect of Copra and Urad, rates are ruling at or above MSP in most of the major producing States.

The Procurement of seed cotton (Kapas) during Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 has started from 1st October, 2020 and cumulative procurement as on 10th October, 2020 by Cotton Corporation of India has reached a quantity of 24863 bales under MSP for a value of Rs 7545 lakh benefitting 5252 farmers.

