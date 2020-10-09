RBI Announces OMOs Worth Rs 20000 Crore

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, on a review of the current liquidity and financial conditions, has decided to conduct purchase of Government securities under Open Market Operations (OMOs) for an aggregate amount of Rs 20,000 crores on October 15, 2020. 2. Accordingly, RBI will purchase Government securities through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method. The Reserve Bank reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase of individual securities, accept bids for less than the aggregate amount, purchase marginally higher/lower than the aggregate amount due to rounding-off, accept or reject any or all the bids either wholly or partially without assigning any reasons. The Reserve Bank will continue to monitor evolving liquidity and market conditions and take measures as appropriate to ensure orderly functioning of financial markets. Maintaining status quo for the second time in a row, Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to keep benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4% but maintained an accommodative stance. Repurchase (repo) rate has been left unchanged at 3.35%.

