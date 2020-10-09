India Covid -19 Recovery Rate Further Improves To 85.52%

India continues to report a trend of steadily dipping active cases. After a month, for the first time, active cases fell below the 9 lakh mark. India registered 8.93 lakh active cases today after registering 8.97 lakh on 9th September. Presently the active cases stand at 8,93,592 and comprise merely 12.94% of the total positive cases of the country demonstrating a steady falling percentage of the total cases. The declining trend of the percentage active cases is commensurately supported by rising percentage of recovered cases. The total recovered cases stand at 59,06,069. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases has crossed 50 lakh (50,12,477). With increasing number of recoveries, this gap is continuously widening.

Higher number of recoveries has aided the national Recovery Rate to further improve to 85.52%. 78,365 have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases stand at 70,496. New Recoveries in India have exceeded the New Cases for three continuous weeks, unabated. The new cases during these three weeks have displayed a steady trend of decline. This is the result of collaborative action by States/UTs under the Centre's strategy of comprehensive testing, tracking, quick hospitalization and adherence to the Standard Treatment Protocol which has ensured a standardised quality of medical care across the public and private hospitals and for the home isolation cases.

75% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs viz. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh. Maharashtra alone has contributed the maximum with more than 15,000 single day recovery. 70,496 new confirmed cases were recorded in last 24 hours. 78% of the new cases are from reported 10 States and UTs. Maharashtra continues to be the State reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 13,000 cases followed by Karnataka with more than 10,000 cases. 964 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 82% are concentrated in ten States/UT. More than 37% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra

