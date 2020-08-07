National Education Policy Lays Foundation Of New India Says Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the inaugural address at the Higher Education Conclave. PM mentioned that the National Education Policy was approved after extensive deliberations over 3-4 years and brainstorming over lakhs of suggestions. He noted that health debate and discussions are taking place on National Education policy across the country. National Education Policy aims at making the youth Future Ready while focussing on the National Values and National Goals. Narendra Modi said that the policy lays the foundation of the New India, the 21st Century India, the education and skills needed for the youth to strengthen India, to advance it to new heights of development and to further empower the citizens of India to make them suitable for maximum opportunities.

