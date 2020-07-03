Income Tax Department Refunds Rs 62,361 Crore Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Income tax department has issued Rs 62,361 crore of pending refunds to 20.44 lakh taxpayers between April 8 and June 30, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said Friday.

In order to help taxpayers in Covid-19 pandemic situations, the department has issued tax refunds at a speed of 76 cases per minute during this period which had 56 weekdays, the Board said. Income tax refunds amounting to Rs 23,453.57 crore have been issued in 19,07,853 cases to taxpayers and corporate tax refunds amounting to Rs 38,908.37 crore have been issued in 1,36,744 cases to taxpayers during this period.

