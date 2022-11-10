JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

A-1 Acid consolidated net profit declines 98.55% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 196.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 32.69% to Rs 351.26 crore

Net profit of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) rose 196.51% to Rs 22.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.69% to Rs 351.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 264.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales351.26264.72 33 OPM %9.635.34 -PBDT33.3513.20 153 PBT29.839.98 199 NP22.097.45 197

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 16:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU