Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 196.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.69% to Rs 351.26 croreNet profit of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) rose 196.51% to Rs 22.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.69% to Rs 351.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 264.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales351.26264.72 33 OPM %9.635.34 -PBDT33.3513.20 153 PBT29.839.98 199 NP22.097.45 197
