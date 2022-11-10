Morganite Crucible (India) standalone net profit declines 25.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.18% to Rs 38.85 crore

Net profit of Morganite Crucible (India) declined 25.67% to Rs 3.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.18% to Rs 38.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.38.8536.5917.8123.077.158.775.217.013.915.26

