JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

RattanIndia Enterprises acquires Neobrands
Business Standard

Morganite Crucible (India) standalone net profit declines 25.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 6.18% to Rs 38.85 crore

Net profit of Morganite Crucible (India) declined 25.67% to Rs 3.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.18% to Rs 38.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales38.8536.59 6 OPM %17.8123.07 -PBDT7.158.77 -18 PBT5.217.01 -26 NP3.915.26 -26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 16:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU