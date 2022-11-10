Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 4066.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.43% to Rs 81.38 crore

Net profit of Patel Integrated Logistics rose 4066.67% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.43% to Rs 81.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 57.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.81.3857.543.542.292.100.701.360.021.250.03

