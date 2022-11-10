JUST IN
Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 4066.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.43% to Rs 81.38 crore

Net profit of Patel Integrated Logistics rose 4066.67% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.43% to Rs 81.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 57.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales81.3857.54 41 OPM %3.542.29 -PBDT2.100.70 200 PBT1.360.02 6700 NP1.250.03 4067

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 16:25 IST

