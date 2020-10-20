KIOCL slumps after board OKs share buyback at Rs 110 per share

KIOCL hit a lower circuit of 10% at Rs 122.70 after the company said its board approved to buyback shares at Rs 110 each.The board of directors of KIOCL on Monday (19 October) approved a buyback proposal. The board approved a buyback not exceeding 1,41,74,469 shares (representing 2.28% of the total number of fully paid-up equity shares in the paid-up share capital of the company) at Rs 110 each for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 155.92 crore. The buyback will be on a proportionate basis through a tender offer route. The company has fixed 30 October 2020 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for buyback of equity shares.
As of 16 October 2020, the Government of India held 99.06% in KIOCL. The company, a flagship company under the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, was formed on 2 April 1976 for mining and beneficiation of low grade iron ore at Kudremukh in Karnataka. It has over four decades of experience in operating iron ore mining, beneficiation and iron-oxide pelletisation in the country.
KIOCL's net profit fell 27.8% to Rs 12.02 crore on 27.2% decline in net sales to Rs 434.44 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
The scrip has galloped 164.72% from its 52-week low of Rs 46.35 hit on 25 March 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU