Britannia Industries Ltd Slides 4.35%

Britannia Industries Ltd lost 4.35% today to trade at Rs 3609.8. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is down 0.36% to quote at 11102.04. The index is down 1.65 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Future Consumer Ltd decreased 2.21% and Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd lost 2.11% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went down 6.93 % over last one year compared to the 3.32% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Britannia Industries Ltd has lost 4.93% over last one month compared to 1.65% fall in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 4.52% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 23991 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 26566 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4015 on 21 Jul 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2100.55 on 23 Mar 2020.

