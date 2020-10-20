Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 252.28 points or 1.16% at 22000.77 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, HCL Technologies Ltd (up 3.12%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 2.84%),Brightcom Group Ltd (up 1.98%),Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 1.61%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (up 1.56%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 1.56%), Birlasoft Ltd (up 1.44%), Mphasis Ltd (up 1.36%), Mindtree Ltd (up 1.36%), and AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (up 1.27%).

On the other hand, 3i Infotech Ltd (down 2.16%), Sonata Software Ltd (down 1.73%), and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 1.52%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 80.17 or 0.2% at 40511.77.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.9 points or 0.3% at 11908.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 23.57 points or 0.16% at 14874.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.85 points or 0.06% at 4936.83.

On BSE,954 shares were trading in green, 725 were trading in red and 74 were unchanged.

