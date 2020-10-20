Telecom shares soar

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 12.66 points or 1.28% at 1003.16 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Bharti Infratel Ltd (up 2.95%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 2.25%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.28%), HFCL Ltd (up 0.59%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 0.58%), and ITI Ltd (up 0.08%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 3.65%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.4%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (down 0.98%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 80.17 or 0.2% at 40511.77.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.9 points or 0.3% at 11908.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 23.57 points or 0.16% at 14874.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.85 points or 0.06% at 4936.83.

On BSE,954 shares were trading in green, 725 were trading in red and 74 were unchanged.

