Kiri Industries announces SICC judgement on valuation of its stake in Dystar

The SICC has further directed both the parties to submit their revised agreed calculation within 21 days for:
1. The notional licence fee based on 53,550 tonnes for the Related Products; and
2. The valuation of Company's shareholding in Dystar based on the notional license fee, after adjusting for the fact that discount for lack of marketability is not a relevant adjustment as found by the Court of Appeal.
