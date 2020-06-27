Kirloskar Electric Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.76 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 5.43% to Rs 81.61 crore

Net loss of Kirloskar Electric Company reported to Rs 6.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 41.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.43% to Rs 81.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 45.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 27.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.72% to Rs 314.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 294.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales81.6177.41 5 314.41294.61 7 OPM %2.81-4.95 --0.10-12.24 - PBDT-5.1139.76 PL 42.09-22.65 LP PBT-6.7637.60 PL 35.49-31.41 LP NP-6.7641.06 PL 45.31-27.95 LP

First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 15:00 IST

