Adani Transmission Ltd Surges 4.16%

Adani Transmission Ltd gained 4.16% today to trade at Rs 983.65. The S&P BSE Power index is up 0.8% to quote at 2440.7. The index is down 1.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, K E C International Ltd increased 1.41% and Adani Green Energy Ltd added 1.15% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 64.7 % over last one year compared to the 59.58% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 32.5% over last one month compared to 1.15% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 1.94% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 20766 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1147 on 06 Apr 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 167.2 on 01 Jun 2020.

