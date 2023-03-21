Kirloskar Ferrous completes installation of High Pressure Moulding Line at Solapur plant

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries announced that the installation of second High Pressure Moulding Line (HPML) [Phase I] at Solapur plant has been completed and the commercial production has commenced on 20 March 2023.

Consequently, the manufacturing capacity of castings at company level has increased from 1,50,000 Metric Tonne per annum to 1,70,000 Metric Tonne per annum.

The installation of second HPML [Phase I] has involved the capital expenditure of around Rs 170 crore (net of recoverable taxes) and the same has been financed partly by availing the term loan from the bank and partly by internal accruals.

