Kirloskar Ferrous completes installation of High Pressure Moulding Line at Solapur plant

-
ALSO READ
Kirloskar Ferrous Inds gains on commissioning 2nd Coke Oven Plant in Karnataka
Kirloskar Brothers shareholders reject resolution of forensic audit
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries allots 45,850 equity shares under ESOS
NTPC declares commercial operation of 1st part of Solapur Solar PV project
Kirloskar Industries allots 74,706 equity shares under ESAR Plan
-
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries announced that the installation of second High Pressure Moulding Line (HPML) [Phase I] at Solapur plant has been completed and the commercial production has commenced on 20 March 2023.
Consequently, the manufacturing capacity of castings at company level has increased from 1,50,000 Metric Tonne per annum to 1,70,000 Metric Tonne per annum.
The installation of second HPML [Phase I] has involved the capital expenditure of around Rs 170 crore (net of recoverable taxes) and the same has been financed partly by availing the term loan from the bank and partly by internal accruals.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU