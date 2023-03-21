JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt selects Intellect's CBX Retail to power its digital banking
Business Standard

Kalyan Jewellers receives affirmation in credit rating

Capital Market 

Kalyan Jewellers announced that India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has revised its Outlook to Positive from Stable while affirming the Long-Term Issuer Rating at 'IND A'.

For fund-based working capital facilities aggregating Rs 300 crore, the rating agency has reaffirmed the rating and revised the outlook to IND A/ Positive/ IND A1.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 14:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU