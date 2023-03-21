Kalyan Jewellers receives affirmation in credit rating

Kalyan Jewellers announced that India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has revised its Outlook to Positive from Stable while affirming the Long-Term Issuer Rating at 'IND A'.

For fund-based working capital facilities aggregating Rs 300 crore, the rating agency has reaffirmed the rating and revised the outlook to IND A/ Positive/ IND A1.

