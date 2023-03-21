Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt selects Intellect's CBX Retail to power its digital banking

Intellect Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), the consumer banking arm of Intellect Design Arena, announced that Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt has chosen its CBX Retail (CBX-R) platform to power its Digital Banking.

The bank which is on a high growth trajectory will be offering contextual experience to more than a million Retail and Business customers across Egypt.

