Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt selects Intellect's CBX Retail to power its digital banking

-
ALSO READ
Intellect wins order from Ethiopian bank for its IDC banking platform
Intellect Design Arena tumbles after Q2 PAT drops 33% QoQ
Intellect announces collaboration with Amazon Web Services
Intellect deploys its front office solution for an Indian private bank
Volumes jump at Intellect Design Arena Ltd counter
-
The bank which is on a high growth trajectory will be offering contextual experience to more than a million Retail and Business customers across Egypt.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU