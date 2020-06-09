Kirloskar Ferrous Industries standalone net profit rises 120.10% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 17.01% to Rs 448.18 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries rose 120.10% to Rs 57.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.01% to Rs 448.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 540.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.53% to Rs 112.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.33% to Rs 1849.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2159.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales448.18540.04 -17 1849.662159.15 -14 OPM %16.728.93 -11.649.81 - PBDT85.9747.77 80 213.69200.91 6 PBT71.2933.48 113 156.18146.71 6 NP57.4926.12 120 112.3798.11 15

First Published: Tue, June 09 2020. 14:04 IST

