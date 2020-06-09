Kirloskar Ferrous Industries standalone net profit rises 120.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.01% to Rs 448.18 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries rose 120.10% to Rs 57.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.01% to Rs 448.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 540.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.53% to Rs 112.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.33% to Rs 1849.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2159.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

448.18540.041849.662159.1516.728.9311.649.8185.9747.77213.69200.9171.2933.48156.18146.7157.4926.12112.3798.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)