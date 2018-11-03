Kirloskar Pneumatic Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 17.84 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.03 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Kirloskar Brothers standalone net profit rises 8.11% in the September 2018 quarter
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries standalone net profit rises 148.90% in the September 2018 quarter
Kirloskar Oil Engines standalone net profit rises 37.94% in the September 2018 quarter
Kirloskar Brothers standalone net profit rises 92.31% in the March 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 118.39% to Rs 190.41 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company reported to Rs 17.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 118.39% to Rs 190.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 87.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales190.4187.19 118 OPM %15.19-5.21 -PBDT31.82-0.52 LP PBT26.47-4.52 LP NP17.84-1.59 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU