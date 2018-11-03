Kirloskar Pneumatic Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 17.84 crore in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Neil Industries standalone net profit declines 41.18% in the September 2018 quarter
Sales rise 118.39% to Rs 190.41 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company reported to Rs 17.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 118.39% to Rs 190.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 87.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales190.4187.19 118 OPM %15.19-5.21 -PBDT31.82-0.52 LP PBT26.47-4.52 LP NP17.84-1.59 LP

