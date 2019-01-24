KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 90.91% to Rs 0.21 croreNet Loss of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 90.91% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.210.11 91 OPM %-147.62-509.09 -PBDT-0.16-0.44 64 PBT-0.19-0.45 58 NP-0.20-0.30 33
