TCNS Clothing Co. standalone net profit rises 50.05% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 12.66% to Rs 290.66 crore

Net profit of rose 50.05% to Rs 32.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.66% to Rs 290.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 257.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.99% to Rs 131.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 98.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.13% to Rs 1147.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 997.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

