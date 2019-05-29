JUST IN
TCNS Clothing Co. standalone net profit rises 50.05% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 12.66% to Rs 290.66 crore

Net profit of TCNS Clothing Co. rose 50.05% to Rs 32.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.66% to Rs 290.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 257.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.99% to Rs 131.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 98.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.13% to Rs 1147.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 997.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales290.66257.99 13 1147.95997.05 15 OPM %13.7512.52 -15.4015.59 - PBDT41.2933.89 22 183.84161.50 14 PBT34.9528.81 21 161.63144.83 12 NP32.6821.78 50 131.4498.10 34

