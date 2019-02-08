Board of Balkrishna Industries approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 08 February 2019

The Board of at its meeting held on 08 February 2019 has approved the appointment of (DIN: 08337714) as an (Woman Independent Director) of the Company for a period of five years w.e.f. 08 February, 2019, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company at ensuing Meeting.

Resignation of (DIN: 00090939) from the Directorship (in the capacity of Independent Director) of the Company with effect from closing business hours of 08 February, 2019 due to personal health.

