KMF Builders & Developers standalone net profit declines 70.59% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 70.08% to Rs 0.79 crore

Net profit of KMF Builders & Developers declined 70.59% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 70.08% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.792.64 -70 OPM %12.669.09 -PBDT0.140.23 -39 PBT0.120.21 -43 NP0.050.17 -71

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:35 IST

