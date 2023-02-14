KMF Builders & Developers standalone net profit declines 70.59% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 70.08% to Rs 0.79 croreNet profit of KMF Builders & Developers declined 70.59% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 70.08% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.792.64 -70 OPM %12.669.09 -PBDT0.140.23 -39 PBT0.120.21 -43 NP0.050.17 -71
