KMF Builders & Developers standalone net profit declines 70.59% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 70.08% to Rs 0.79 crore

Net profit of KMF Builders & Developers declined 70.59% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 70.08% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.792.6412.669.090.140.230.120.210.050.17

