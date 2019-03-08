GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd down for fifth straight session

-
-
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd is quoting at Rs 7036.1, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 7.68% in NIFTY and a 14.88% down 50.47% in the Nifty FMCG index.
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 7036.1, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 11012.65. The Sensex is at 36595.97, down 0.35%.GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd has lost around 6.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29904.05, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12683 shares today, compared to the daily average of 22818 shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 32.7 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
