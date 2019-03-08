Cipla Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Ltd is quoting at Rs 540.85, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 5.29% in last one year as compared to a 7.68% rally in and a 6.37% spurt in the Pharma index.

Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 540.85, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 11012.65. The Sensex is at 36595.97, down 0.35%. Ltd has eased around 0.45% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has increased around 2.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9045.65, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 543.1, down 0.27% on the day. tumbled 5.29% in last one year as compared to a 7.68% rally in NIFTY and a 6.37% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 28.32 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)