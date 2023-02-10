KNR Constructions consolidated net profit rises 112.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.37% to Rs 874.93 croreNet profit of KNR Constructions rose 112.33% to Rs 105.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.37% to Rs 874.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 854.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales874.93854.64 2 OPM %22.4916.33 -PBDT169.95109.22 56 PBT123.4765.91 87 NP105.7649.81 112
