KNR Constructions consolidated net profit rises 112.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.37% to Rs 874.93 crore

Net profit of KNR Constructions rose 112.33% to Rs 105.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.37% to Rs 874.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 854.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.874.93854.6422.4916.33169.95109.22123.4765.91105.7649.81

