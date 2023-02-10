JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Healthcare Global Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.54 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

KNR Constructions consolidated net profit rises 112.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.37% to Rs 874.93 crore

Net profit of KNR Constructions rose 112.33% to Rs 105.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.37% to Rs 874.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 854.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales874.93854.64 2 OPM %22.4916.33 -PBDT169.95109.22 56 PBT123.4765.91 87 NP105.7649.81 112

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU