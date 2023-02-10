Hindustan Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 67.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.48% to Rs 109306.46 croreNet profit of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declined 67.16% to Rs 444.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1352.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.48% to Rs 109306.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 96323.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales109306.4696323.24 13 OPM %1.531.72 -PBDT1544.442664.05 -42 PBT421.621629.41 -74 NP444.261352.99 -67
