Hindustan Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 67.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.48% to Rs 109306.46 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declined 67.16% to Rs 444.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1352.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.48% to Rs 109306.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 96323.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.109306.4696323.241.531.721544.442664.05421.621629.41444.261352.99

