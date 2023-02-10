State Trading Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 28.89% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of State Trading Corporation of India declined 28.89% to Rs 8.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales08.00 -100 OPM %0-120.25 -PBDT8.9212.29 -27 PBT8.9212.29 -27 NP8.9112.53 -29
