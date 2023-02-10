Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit rises 16.23% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.92% to Rs 986.80 crore

Net profit of Akzo Nobel India rose 16.23% to Rs 97.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 83.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.92% to Rs 986.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 914.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.986.80914.4014.4813.99152.70129.40131.60110.4097.4083.80

