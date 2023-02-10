Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit rises 16.23% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 7.92% to Rs 986.80 croreNet profit of Akzo Nobel India rose 16.23% to Rs 97.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 83.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.92% to Rs 986.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 914.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales986.80914.40 8 OPM %14.4813.99 -PBDT152.70129.40 18 PBT131.60110.40 19 NP97.4083.80 16
